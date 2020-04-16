Ciara and Russell Wilson Reveals Gender Of Their Baby In Sweet Family Video

Ciara and Russell Wilson are having another son, and they could not be more excited.

The Wilsons are celebrating some pretty big news today as they have finally learned the sex of their new baby. They had an intimate gender reveal at home while they continue to practice social distancing. Taking to Instagram to share the adorable moment of the reveal, the singer and athlete were seen with their two kids Baby Future and Sienna in their backyard.

Ciara posted the video of the reveal with the caption, “Gender Reveal!! What’s it gong to be @DangeRussWilson ?!! Aaaaaah!!!”? After prepping the kids for the result and explaining what gender each color represents, Ciara asked if they wanted a boy or a girl. Baby Future, of course, wanted a brother while Sienna hoped for a sister – no surprise there.

Before the reveal, Ciara also asked Russell what he wanted, and his response was, “You know what I want.” When it was her turn, she said it was, “Whatever God has for us.” In the end, the couple shot the contents from their canisters into the air, which unveiled blue dust nd brought the widest smile to their faces.

Everyone already considers Future Russell’s first son, including the ballplayer himself, but there is no doubt it must feel good to soon welcome a biological son of his into their family. Ciara was equally excited to learn that she would be having her husband’s first son and is probably feeling pretty complete right now.

The couple announced that they were expecting another baby in January of this year. Though Ciara has not revealed her due date, it’s clear that she doesn’t have that much time left to go. Congratulations to the happy couple!