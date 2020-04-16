Big Sean Had To Check 2 Chainz Over Claims He Bodied “Mercy”

2 Chainz raised some eyebrows on social media recently when he suggested that he had the best verse on multi-platinum selling record “Mercy” from 8 years ago, and it didn’t sit well with Big Sean.

Just last week, 2 Chainz sparked a debate when he retweeted a question posted on Twitter asking fans to name the person with the hottest verse on the track “Mercy.” He then posted the cover art for the all-star collaborative track on Instagram with a caption above it that questioned, “Everyone BODIED this track but who had the best verse…?” In the caption, the 2 Chainz wrote, “No disrespect but I kilt all dem boys.”

The Kanye West led “Mercy,” which was the lead single off his compilation album “Cruel Summer,” featuring Big Sean, Pusha T, and 2 Chainz was a Billboard hit that went 4x Platinum. With the success of the smash hit record and the talented line-up, it’s easy to see why anyone would question 2 Chainz’s claims while some would also agree.

Big Sean, for one, begs to differ. The Detroit rapper talked about the statement made by 2 Chainz in an interview with “The Rap Pack” podcast yesterday (April 14). Appearing to be slightly irritated by the comments, the Detriot rapper said his piece on the podcast hosted by Carl Chery, Trent Clark, and Jon Tanners. According to Sean Don, he called 2 Chainz right away after seeing the post. “I immediately called him like, ‘What the f**k you talkin’ about bro?'” Sean said. “He was like, ‘No, no, I wasn’t talking about you, bro. I was talkin’ about the whole game. Obviously everybody on there was going crazy. I’m like, ‘That’s not how it seemed.’

After 2 Chainz denied taking credit for the best verse, Sean reminded him about how the song came to be. “I told him, I was like, ‘N***a, as far as ‘Mercy’ goes, I was the first one doing my verse on the song. Like, it was just the beat and I freestyled my verse. Like, I did it without trying and Kanye was the one who loved it so much.”

Big Sean said he claimed the title of the trailblazer on the track, which led to everyone else’s dope verses after he set the tone and that 2 Chainz did not disagree either. While the Detroit rapper couldn’t just let it slide, he also said he could have countered the claims by saying he got 2 Chainz on tracks like “K.O,” “All Me,” and “Big Bank.”

“Mercy” peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2012 and topped both the Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. The track which moved over 4 million copies is still celebrated as one of the best modern hip-hop collaborations to date. Who do you think snapped?