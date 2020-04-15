Oprah Says She Is A Drake and Lil Yatchy Stan, Says She Love “Oprah’s Bank Account”

Oprah is a Drake stan.

The Billionaire American “media executive, actress, talk show host, television producer, and philanthropist, “made the revelation during a recent interview with the Associated Press. The conversation started when Oprah was asked to share her thoughts on Lil Yachty’s song, “Oprah’s Bank Account.” The 9-minutes’ ode to Oprah’ features Drake and DaBaby, who are both interviewed by Yachty’s character Boprah. Yatchy mimicks Oprah’s personality down to the last grain, taking note of her interviewing style, even incorporating her legendary segment, which provides live audience with some of her favorite things.

With her 2.6 billion USD net worth, Oprah’s gifts are usually quite outlandish. While Lil Yachty’s Boprah does not have such a big bag, she was still able to bless her audience with her favorite things; a few boats. With such deep appreciation of detail for her character, it’s no wonder Oprah confessed her love for the video. “I love it. I love it. I loveeeeee it! Yes, I love it!” she said, per the Associated Press.

Even though the song is enjoying a nice ride on the charts, Oprah herself has not yet watched the video.

“I haven’t seen the video, but it’s nice to be in a Drake song no matter what — especially for your bank account, OK!” she mentioned to AP, referencing the power of having the Canadian superstar endorsing a project.

The song has also benefitted Drake, becoming his 208th track to hit the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. This is quite an impressive feat when you consider that the chart takes into account all genres of music. The magic number also supersedes the record previously held by the cast of the Tv-series Glee.

“Oprah’s Bank Account” is currently hugging the 23rd slot on the Billboard Rap Songs chart and is set to land on Yachty’s upcoming album, “Lil Boat 3.” Yachty came under heavy fire from fans who were not too fond of the rapper putting on a dress. The “1 Night” rapper blasted the critics, mentioning he video was just for entertainment.