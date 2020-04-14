Apryl Jones Says Omarion’s Mom Was ‘Nasty’ Towards Her

Apryl Jones was not a fan of her so-called mother-in-law.

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Apryl Jones has two children with former B2K member, Omarion, and even though they are still in each other’s lives as they co-parent, Apryl is rather glad the relationship is long over — not least of all because of Omarion’s mom. When Leslie Burrell also appeared on the VH1 reality series, there was obvious tension between her and the mother of her grand babies.

Apryl, who is currently single, recently had an IG Live chat with friends and was asked about her take on the proverbial in-law in a relationship — specifically whether she’d side with her mom or future spouse and kids if it came down to it. “First and foremost, what I believe about any parent — and this is what I had a problem with and I’m just gonna say this — with the father of my kids’ mother, she was very nasty,” said Apryl. “I genuinely feel like at the end of the day a mother is supposed to allow the son to soar. She should be happy with whoever you choose to love and be with. It may not be fitting for her, but she may not know the dynamics of the relationship.”

Omarion has yet to make any kind of statement in defense of his mother, but he seems to be taking the high road where his ex is concerned, of late. Despite Apryl previously hooking up with his former friend and band mate, Lil Fizz (allegedly without informing him), Omarion says he holds no ill will. “What me and Apryl had is what me and Apryl had,” he said in Big Boy’s Neighborhood. “We created something really beautiful and we gave something truly beautiful to each other that’s really irreplaceable. So, at the end of the day, even though I have public issues, I wish no ill intent or malice towards anyone.”

He might feel differently, however, where his mom is concerned.