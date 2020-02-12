Omarion Talks Status Of Relationship With Lil Fizz Amidst Apryl Jones Trolling

Omarion and Lil Fizz relationship might be over for good thanks to Apryl Jones.

Omarion says he doesn’t have a relationship with Lil Fizz, but he’d like to hope that they can have a conversation one of these days. It was a shortlived case of baby mama drama for singer Omarion, whose bandmate Lil Fizz started dating his girlfriend and mother of his child last year. While O has remained coy on the subject, he is finally speaking out about the controversy in a new interview with Big Boy TV.

Though Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones have ended things, people are still curious about how it even happened, how Omarion felt, and where they all stand now. The singer who is going on the 2020 Millenium Tour with Bow Wow instead of his B2K bandmates sparked a lot of speculation with that decision, but we’re now learning straight from the horse’s mouth that he actually found out about his once best friend and once significant other while on the same tour last year.

“Well, a birdie just kind of floated the info to me, that was kind of it,” Omarion told Big Boy. “I wanna be clear though. What me and Apryl had me and Apryl had. We created something really beautiful and gave something truly beautiful to each other that’s irreplaceable… so at the end of the day, even though I do have public issues, I wish no ill-intent or malice toward anyone,” he said.

As for where he now stands with Lil Fizz, unfortunately, they’re not really in each other’s lives right now. Omarion never leaves his halo or heart made of gold in any situation though, the singer Hope’s to mend things with his former bandmate nevertheless.

“I don’t have a relationship with Fizz,” he said. “But I think there should be an opportunity for us to talk one day. I don’t know when that is … because it is such a question for everybody, so it creates the layer of ‘I don’t know.'”

It’s clear that Omarion is up to date on what people have been saying, but it sounds like his family is the priority, and he doesn’t allow outside noise to cloud his judgment. Hopefully, O and Fizz will make up soon, and B2K can join him on the Millenium Tour.