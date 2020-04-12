Gucci Mane Breaks Down His Beef With JAY-Z

Gucci Mane explains why he disrespected JAY-Z.

Gucci Mane is not one to shy away from beef, and he is now shedding light on the reasons behind some of his famous feuds. While sitting in quarantine like almost everybody else on the planet, Radric Davis has some free time on his hands, and so he had an online chat with Big Bank and DJ Scream. The hour-long interview had the “Big Booty” rapper touch on the less-than-friendly dealings he has had with fellow artists in the past, and one name which came up was JAY-Z. Back in 2006, Gucci released a diss track targeted at his nemesis Jeezy.

Their beef was borne from an assumption that Jeezy would put their collab on his upcoming album, but escalated to one of Jeezy’s affiliates being found dead following an attempted robbery in which Gucci was the victim.

Murder charges against the Georgia rapper were eventually dropped, and he released a diss track aimed at Jeezy called “745”. JAY-Z (and his then-fiancée Beyoncé) was referenced on the song, with Gucci deeming him the entrée to Jeezy’s appetizer. All these years later, Gucci Mane addressed the beef, telling Big Bank and DJ Scream, “I ain’t trying to be funny, but I don “t run behind Jay Z like the rest of these n****s do. I don’t give a f*** about no n****.”

Gucci Mane also revealed that he and Future buried their beef that began in 2016 following the release of their collaborative mixtape “Free Bricks 2.” “He said, ‘Goddamn, Gucci dropped the whole tape, that ain’t how sh*t go. You gotta put it on Spotify, this, that and the third.’ I had just did that with Lil Uzi Vert and Uzi was with it. So, in my mind, we just doing it. I’m just juicin’. I’m just getting out. I ain’t even thinking that much into it. We ain’t talked ever. He said, ‘You did some bull****’ and then goddamn we ain’t talked no more,” Gucci told the hosts. “We just straightened it out last week. I said, “Future, I shouldn’t have handled the mixtape s*** that way. He said ‘That’s all you had to say.'”

It doesn’t seem like JAY-Z is gonna get the same kind of apology.