Cardi B Reveals Why She Can’t Have Quarantine Sex With Offset

Cardi B isn’t too happy she can’t get it in with her husband Offset while quarantined.

It feels like Cardi B has been one of the most omnipresent celebrities since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. She continues to regularly update her social media followers on her quarantine status, as well as share her legitimate concerns about the government’s response to this health crisis. Now, it seems Cardi is even taking a break from her favorite quarantine activity of sexy time with her husband, Offset. She opened up to her fans on Instagram, saying, “I have sex so many times, and now I’m on my period, I can’t even f**k.”

Surely Cardi knows that she can, in fact, have sex with her husband, Offset, on her period, but it seems her personal preference is keeping her from enjoying herself in the last way she knows how while stuck at home. She went on to express how mentally and emotionally straining this time has been on her, saying, per Page Six, “I miss my family and I miss my friends. I’ve never been so alone.”

Many people can relate with the Bronx star right now, considering most of us are more isolated and unproductive than we’ve ever been before due to nationwide social distancing regulations and state enforced shelter-in-place orders.

Cardi recently had a health scare of her own when she was rushed to the hospital for severe stomach pains. While the vocal rapper did express that she was concerned about the possibility of coronavirus due to her symptoms, she was relieved to find out that her pain was unrelated. And although some fans called her out for using medical resources during a pandemic, Cardi reminded everyone that people still need to go to the hospital for other reasons. The rap star says she is spending her time at home doing what many of us are doing, watching movies and documentaries. Hopefully, for Cardi’s sake and the sake of the internet, she and her husband can get back to getting it on very soon.