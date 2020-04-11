Spice Wrote Message To Jamaica PM Andrew Holness Over His Handling Of COVID-19

Spice wrote a message to Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness, aka Honorable BroGad.

Spice is among several Jamaicans trapped overseas after PM Andrew Holness closed the borders for incoming travel to the island. He made the move as the coronavirus pandemic grows exponentially globally. While some Jamaicans are upset about it, some are praising Holness for taking swift and decisive action to limit the number of coronavirus cases on the island. In a message posted on IG, the dancehall diva thanked the PM for making the tough decision.

“Most Hon. Andrew Holness you’re doing great,” she wrote. “I left Jamaica to work in Atlanta which I normally do every week until the filming of LHHATL is over. I ended up being over here in Atlanta when the Jamaican airport was closed. Most people would think I would be upset, but I want to publicly say I applaud our prime Minister @andrewholnessjm In what he’s doing to move swiftly to protect our country. I’d like to encourage every one to work with the precautions so WE ALL CAN BE SAFE BRO GOD YOU ARE DOING A GREAT JOB #TeamJamaica #Togetherwestand . No make no body confuse you sir, If the borders to stay close to keep our country safe, then a same so, I will be home in due time (When Government nah do ntn we complain, so when wi see things a gwan lets respect it #respectthecurfew #Borderfistayclose.”

Spice received Entertainer of the Year from Harvard University’s Caribbean Club.

Grace Hamilton, better known as Dancehall Queen Spice, has been enjoying an amazing time at the top of her game, and it seems quite fitting for her to be recognized for it. Along with her illustrious reign in dancehall, she also gets busy on the hit American reality tv show Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, saves a bit of time to host her weekly party Spicey Fridays, and just enough time to be a great mom to her kids. How does she do it all?

It’s a secret only Spice knows the answer to, and that is just one of the reasons she is the perfect pick for the recipient of the prestigious award from Harvard University’s Caribbean Club, for excellence in Dancehall and Reggae. She recently received an award for Entertainer of the Year.

How I pulled up to Harvard University!! ??? ? pic.twitter.com/UWHFaiQxWE — Spice (@spiceofficial) March 1, 2020

Here's a better look at the award Gang ! Thanks again to the Harvard University Caribbean Club ? Mmmhmm ! pic.twitter.com/ochILyOmD2 — Spice (@spiceofficial) March 1, 2020

Spice has been breaking down barriers through her music for decades and has been using her international reach as a platform to speak out against classism, colorism, and so many other sore topics plaguing black people.

The “Cool It” singer is crushing it in other areas as well as she was recently given the title of the first Jamaican female to reach the 1 million subscribers mark on Youtube. Spice has toured various parts of the world, representing Jamaica and Caribbean people on a whole. We salute you, Grace Hamilton.