Koffee, Buju Banton, Sean Paul & More Performing Live For Jamaica’s COVID-19 Telethon

Koffee, Buju Banton, Sean Paul, and some more big names are set to perform for Jamaica’s COVID-19 Telethon.

Easter is regarded as one of the most sacred periods in the Christian calendar. However, it is also a time for many Jamaicans to link up with their families, celebrate and eat bun and cheese. Sadly for many Jamaican, the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 has placed countries on high alert, forcing the closure of places of gathering hereby restricting the regular flow of human traffic. In a bid to force persons to maintain strict social distancing, the government of Jamaica has since implemented severe curfew measures. While effective at fighting a deadly disease, this plan of action from the government has dampened the livelihood of most Jamaican citizens looking for a ray of hope during these dark times.

Jamaica’s ray of light comes in the form of the “Telethon Jamaica: Together We Stand,” virtual reggae concert to take place on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. The fundraising initiative is the brainchild of the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, aiming at securing up to US$10.5 million to purchase crucial equipment such as gloves and masks for frontline healthcare workers in Jamaica.

While we are unsure of the exact setup of the Live show, viewers can tune into VP Records’ YouTube channel from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM and TVJ 5:05 to 6:30 PM EST on Sunday, to watch some of the islands best performers doing it big for charity.

The Hon. Olivia’ Babsy’ Grange MP, CD, who heads the ministry, has managed to recruit some of the most sought after talents from Jamaica to headline the virtual concert. “We have always been able to rely on our artistes in times of crises; and I am really grateful for the way they have been responding to our invitation to participate in this life-saving effort,” mentioned Grange.

Some of the names listed so far include Koffee, Spice, Buju Banton, Shaggy, Julian Marley, Sean Paul, Marcia Griffiths, Christopher Martin, OMI, Jesse Royal, Richie Stephens, Richie Spice, Third World, Usain Bolt.

Veteran reggae artiste Richie Spice, provided the muse for the initiative through one of his recent releases, “Together We Stand.” While the track was released in November 2019, it has really shown its worth in the past few months with the recent pandemic. According to VP Records, “The powerful anthem tells a story of being united in a time when division is more prevalent than ever.”

Richie Spice has always blessed fans with uplifting music, taking the same approach on “Together We Stand.” According to Richie, “As an artist, it is my job to uplift the youths and teach them right from wrong. I want to make music that empowers and educates as it entertains, insuring a better tomorrow for the youth.”

The organizers of ‘Telethon Jamaica: Together We Stand’ are already accepting donations. Donors can log on to jatogetherwestand.com or call 1-866-228-8393 toll-free from Jamaica, the United States or Canada; or +44 0808 189 6147 from the UK/Europe to support the noble cause.