Drake Previews Unreleased Song With Popcaan That Sounds Fire, Listen

Drake and Popcaan have some new heat on the way, and it’s not just wishful thinking.

We have been waiting entirely too long for Champagne Papi, Drake’s other moniker, and the Unruly Boss to collaborate on the track. The two friends and OVO artists were recently live on Instagram, where they addressed the much-asked question of when they’ll be putting out new music together. Though they refrained from being too direct, and Popcaan even suggested that they do a whole project together, it wasn’t long until Drake teased the duo’s first official song together.

A preview of the innominate track was shared by the Toronto rapper on Instagram Live during a session where he teased a variety of songs for his fans. The rapper who is currently readying his sixth studio album is expected to start dropping even more new music soon. Last week Drake dropped off his new song “Toosie Slide,” which became a certified Tik-Tok hit before it even made its Billboard debut.

In the upcoming track with Drake and Popcaan, both artists went in hard, much to the delight of their fans who are already saying they “snapped” before ever hearing the full track. Drake recently appeared on producer OVO Mark’s Instagram Live, where he was teasing some new tracks, including the collaboration with Poppy. “Big up the Unruly Boss,” Drake said during the live session. Mark can be heard in the background singing along to every word of Popcaan’s verse as if he was the author; evidently, he has heard the song on repeat many a time.

The new track, which certainly has the sound of a love song will be Popcaan and Drake’s first official song together. Both Drake and Popcaan are expected to release albums this year. Dancehall fans, in particular, are especially elated to finally get a track from the inseparable duo. Check out some of what they have in store for fans in the teaser circulating online.