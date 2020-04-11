Dancehall Veteran Foota Hype Released From Jail Due To COVID-19

Foota Hype has been released from jail due to his risk of contracting COVID-19.

Thousands of inmates across the US have been released from jail over the past few weeks as the deadly coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. Federal and state government officials have moved to released individuals behind bars who are considered low risk to the community. Last week, we saw a federal judge releasing Tekashi 6ix9ine to serve the rest of his sentence at home. Sound System selector Foota Hype, who has been behind bars since December of last year, confirmed via his Instagram that he was released from jail.

Foota Hype has a pre-existing illness that would put him, especially at risk of dying if contracted coronavirus. A few years ago, the disc jockey revealed his battle with diabetes, which caused him to totally change his diet and be on medication.

Just days before Christmas, Foota Hype was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. The dancehall veteran disc jockey, whose real name is Oneil Thomas, after performing on the Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise. He was on the ship when it was docked in South Florida, where ICE officials seized his passport and took him into custody. At the time, sources say he was arrested over an immigration matter involving a female believed to be his ex-wife. Foota will likely shed some more light on this when he deemed necessary. However, he opted to remain in custody over the past couple of months instead of being deported to Jamaica.

Late Friday night, Foota Hype posted a photo of his wrist showcasing his Rolex watch with a message to his fans. “Time is the master and the time is now,” he wrote.

The terms of his released from behind bars are not yet known, but his attorney revealed more info will be made available on Monday of next week. In the meantime, Foota Hype is currently resting at home with his family in South Florida.