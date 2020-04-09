Rihanna Gave Her Dad A Ventilator After He Contracted Coronavirus

Rihanna isn’t just helping the people of Barbados fight coronavirus but also her father, Ronald Fenty.

Last year, Rihanna and her dad, Ronald Fenty, were battling it out in court over the use of the Fenty name for branding and merchandising. All of that is now water under the bridge as the pop star came to her dad’s rescue after learning he contracted the novel coronavirus that has already claimed the lives of almost 100K deaths worldwide. Ronald Fenty did an interview from his home in Barbados with The Sun in the UK, where he detailed how his famous daughter helped him out by giving him a lot more than he needed.

“My daughter Robyn [Rihanna government name] was checking in on me every day,” the elder Fenty said. “I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn. She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done.”

The good news is that Ronald Fenty, 66, is now coronavirus free after spending 14 days in isolation at a center. He is now resting at his home in St. James, Barbados, and he has Rihanna and other loved ones to thank for that. In the interview, Fenty urged everyone to take the virus pandemic seriously and remained quarantine as much as possible. Barbados currently has more than 50 cases of people having COVID-19, and Ronald was among that statistic. So far, three local Bajans died from the virus.

Last month, Rihanna team up with her Roc Nation boss JAY-Z to donate $2 million towards coronavirus relief efforts in New York and Los Angeles. The funds will mainly support undocumented workers and helped care for people working on the frontline, including healthcare workers.

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation also donated $5 million around the world to help fight COVID-19.