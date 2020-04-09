Drake Showcases Architectural Wonders Of His Mega Mansion In Toronto In AD

Drake’s Toronto mansion is an architectural wonder.

Drake is taking us inside his mansion in a new magazine feature, and “plush” does not begin to compute the level of luxury. Toronto rapper Drake is back home in quarantine, but unlike many of us, his humble abode is anything but. A recent feature in Architectural Digest revealed that Drake is living it up in quite the extravagant Toronto mansion.

Drake’s manor, which he intends to leave behind as a monument of his legacy, is called The Embassy and was designed by Canadian architect Ferris Rafauli. It’s a 50,000-square-foot property that features all the lavish amenities that any multimillionaire rapper would dream of having. From an indoor pool for lounging to a fully decked out music recording studio for chopping up to a 3,200-square-foot master bedroom for kicking back, the 33-year-old rapper wants for nothing in this 19th-century-limestone-mansion-inspired modern home. “This isn’t stucco, paint, and fake gold. That’s not what Drake wanted, and that’s not what I do,” Rafauli told Architectural Digest.

Elsewhere in the magazine, Drake explained the legacy behind the stand out property. “Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” the Toronto rapper said. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

In Drake’s mega-mansion, you will also find a Lobmeyr’s Metropolitan Swarovski hand-cut crystal chandelier, as well as a Takashi Murakami, designed Bösendorfer grand piano in the great room. The rapper talked more about the inspiration behind the level of luxury, stating that “It’s overwhelming high luxury,” he said. “That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings. I wanted to make sure people can see the work I’ve put in over the years reflected from every vantage point.”

Drake, of course, has other properties, including a mansion in Hidden Hills, California, but it is evident that his Toronto home is very special to him. “I think the house shows that I have true faith in myself to take on this task when I was just 27 and see it through,” the rapper told the magazine about copping the luxurious property at a young age. “I also think the house says that I will forever remain solid in the place I was born,” Drizzy added.

Toronto will always be a part of Drake’s story, and this monument will immortalize that. Check out some of the lavish material in Architectural Digest from Drake’s feature.