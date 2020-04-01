French Montana Copped A W Over Tory Lanez In Their IG Live Battle

French Montana came to Quarantine Radio, and he conquered.

While trying to pass the hours in isolation, Frenchy took part in a music battle hosted by Tory Lanez on IG Live. Online song-offs seem to be how many DJs and artists are spending time and keeping their music skills in check these days as everyone remains under lockdown to stay safe from Coronavirus. Tuesday proved to be quite an episode of Quarantine Radio as Tory lined up a host of awesome artists. Drake appeared on the Insta show as he joked that, “a glass of wine keeps corona away, boys.” Aside from his fellow Canadian, Tory also welcomes French Montana, and the pair dueled virtually by playing some of their biggest hits.

“@frenchmontana I AINT DUCKING NOTHING !!!!” the “Broke in a Minute” rapper warned. “Lmaooo let’s go ! I ain’t underestimating u either . U think u slick with your 100023763 million features and remixes !!! I’m betting on my self let’s goo !!!!!!!!” With a split screen implemented, the two hitmakers battled it out by playing 20 of their tracks. When all was said and done, Tory knew her has been outplayed and gave it up to his competitor. “WINNER !!!!!!!! I give my vote to @frenchmontana,” he captioned a photo of the “Writing on the Wall” artist. “I ain’t gone lie I knew my OG was gone win off time in the game alone … was mad fun !!! QUARANTINE RADIO COMES BACK THURSDAY LETS GO !!!!!!!! #QUARANTINE QUARANTINE QUARANTINE.”

Tory will soon have even more songs at his disposal when he battles it out in the future. In just a few days time, the 27-year-old will release his next album, “The New Toronto 3”. The project comes just five months after November’s “Chixtape 5” and features a black and white picture of Tory holding his son as the cover artwork.

Man I just watched Tory Lanez get bodied by French Montana over who has the most hits pic.twitter.com/RlmuSH9BiJ — OHTHREESIX! MEDIA (@OHTHREESIXMEDIA) April 1, 2020

Tory Lanez fought French Montana in an Aux Battle of all their own hits and French bodied him with ‘Stay Schemin.’ pic.twitter.com/ZKfFD5UD8O — Banger Of The Day (@_bangeroftheday) April 1, 2020

French Montana is WASHING Tory Lanez on IG Live in their 'Hit for hit' battle. Its not even close. Tory shot all his shots in the first 5 rounds when he played Litty Again and Controlla hella early to save rounds. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 1, 2020