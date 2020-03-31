Lauren London, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, YG, The Game Honors Nipsey Hussle On 1st Anniversary of His Death

Lauren London, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, YG, The Game, among other artistes honored Nipsey Hussle
It’s hard to believe it has already been a year since Nipsey Hussle was tragically gunned down outside his Los Angeles clothing store. The rapper earned a great deal of respect from both the hip-hop community and social justice movements during his career, and many of his fellow artists have taken the time to show some love for Nipsey on the anniversary of his passing.
The Game took to Instagram to write a heartfelt tribute to his friend and colleague, saying, “Hu$$le man….. can’t believe it’s been one year since you departed from this krazy world.” He went on to speak on Hussle’s legacy, saying, “I know you’re proud of what your life’s mission has accomplished in the past 12 months. You have truly touched the hearts of people all around the world.”
While The Game’s letter was long and inspirational, DJ Khaled chose to remember Nip with a message he kept short and sweet, writing, “Bless up @nipseyhussle ICON @nipseyhussle INSPIRATION TO ALL OF US THE MARATHON CONTINUES LONG LIVE @nipseyhussle Grateful for your friendship #HIGHER THE HIGHEST HUMAN ACT IS TO INSPIRE.” Roddy Ricch also shouted out his “Racks in the Middle” collaborator on Twitter, and Jeezy posted a picture of Nips with a carefree smile.
Many more celebs joined in to remember the rapper who was taken much too soon, including Fabolous, Ty Dolla $ign, and Omarion. Nipsey Hussle passed away on March 31st, 2019, when he was shot shortly after signing autographs for fans outside his Marathon Clothing store. His accused killer, Eric Holder, is likely to be going on trial within the coming days. The judge in the case has indicated he wants to get the trial over with quickly, so hopefully, Nipsey’s friends and family will soon see justice.
