Drake Helped Tory Lanez Smash Record For Instagram Live On ‘Quarantine Radio’

Drake gave Tory Lanez the Midas touch he needed to break the record for Instagram Live.

Tory Lanez as lit up Instagram with his Live show dubbed ‘Quarantine Radio.’ The online event has quickly become one of the hottest events to look forward to now that everyone is locked in their houses to limit the spread of the virus. The show went into overdrive today as Tory teamed up with fellow Canadian rapper Drake, to smash the record for the highest number of viewers on Instagram LIve!

The pair smashed Taylor Swift’s record of over 150,000 viewers by clocking their whopping total of over 310,000 viewers at one point throughout the live. Tory Lanez’s Instagram Live was at about 140,000 viewers before Drake hopped on. Once the “Gods Plan” rapper joined the number skyrocketed into the record-breaking stratosphere. The two Toronto natives celebrated their success by shouting out the slogan Quarantine right before taking shots together.

Both Drake and Tory should thank R&B superstar Chris Brown, another ‘light-skinned’ entertainer, for achieving the almost impossible feat. “I’m here via Chris Brown by the way,” confessed Drake. “I was in bed and my phone start ringing and Breezy was like get on the live”

Drake falls among the other big names that have made appearances on the show. So far we have seen Megan Thee Stallion, Timbaland, Chris Brown, and DMX joining the party.

The “Luv” rapper took to Instagram to comment on the big accomplishment. He wrote, “Lmaoooooo im #1 trending on twitter !! #QuarantineRadio is trending #13 AND WE BEAT THE RECORD FOR THE MOST INSTAGRAM LIVE VIEWERS WITH 310 THOUSAND PEOPLE AT THE SAME TIME.”

Tory Lanez recently dropped his video for “Do The Most” and is gearing up for the release of his new mixtape, New Toronto 3, scheduled for April 10.