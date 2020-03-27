DJ Khaled’s Baby Boy Aalam FaceTime With Dancehall Legend Buju Banton

Buju Banton and DJ Khaled are keeping in touch throughout the quarantine.

DJ Khaled shared a screenshot of his and Buju Banton’s video call on Instagram. The American producer and Jamaican singer have collaborated multiple times before and are long-time friends. In the photo DJ Khaled shared on IG, Buju was all smiles as baby Aalam’s innocent face looks up at him while he’s held up in front of the camera.

“@aalamkhaled holding a firm mediation wit his uncle @bujuofficial today!! When Aalam was born we played ‘Destiny’ in the delivery room! JAH BLESS,” DJ Khaled wrote in his caption. The widely successful music producer has always referred to the reggae music icon as his kids’ uncle. When his wife was pregnant with their first son Asahd, Khaled would often play Buju Banton for the baby all the way to the delivery room.

DJ Khaled boarded a private jet with his family and flew to Jamaica when Buju Banton was released from almost a decade of incarceration in the United States and returned home. He was one of the first celebrities to greet the reggae star and quickly got back into the studio with him to produce his first hits since his freedom was granted.

In addition to keeping up with his close friend Buju and getting the kids to catch up with Uncle Gargamel, DJ Khaled has been spending this isolation stint working on his fitness again. The DJ admitted on his Instagram that he’s going to resume his workout routine while quarantined. “I guess while we’re all at our houses and cribs, we’re all going to be eating a lot. It is what it is, we’re all going to be eating a lot. We need to be honest with ourselves, watching a lot of TV,” Khaled wrote on Instagram. “We’re going to have to put a workout into our routine as well so every morning I’m going to get it in. Let’s go.”

Well, artists are definitely staying in touch while being isolated at home. Are you reaching out to your family and friends?