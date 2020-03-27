Da Brat Shed Tears After Getting A Bentley From GF Jesseca Dupart As Birthday Gift

2020 may be sucking for most people, but Da Brat doesn’t seem to be part of that company.

The Chicago rapper, whose real name is Shawntae Harris, is currently living her best life thanks to a new lady love. Da Brat has never commented on her relationships in the past, and fans have often speculated over which team she bats for. But wonder no more, because the “Funkdafied” star has answered two questions in one Instagram post.

Those who follow Da Brat spotted a brand new white Bentley Bentayga on their IG feeds, complete with a gigantic red bow. It turns out that the shiny set of wheels is an early birthday present from none other than her girlfriend! The lucky lady? Haircare mogul Jesseca Dupart. “Never have I EVER. Needless to say… I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do,” the rapper wrote about the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products. “Thank you baby @darealbbjudy for far more than this incredible birthday gift. I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.”

The gush-worthy Post was followed by one of Dupart’s own Insta that showed a video of the moment Da Brat saw the effort her bae had gone to. Da Brat shed a few tears as she was introduced to the vehicle, which is worth $200,000.

“She deserves the WORLD and so much more. I’ve never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it’s not only because of our connection but also because we really been to ourselves,” Dupart wrote about her girlfriend, whom she described her better half and twin flame.

Can we get a collective “awww”?