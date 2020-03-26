Tekashi 6ix9ine Will Stay In Prison Despite Coronavirus Threat To His Health

A New York judge denied Tekashi 6ix9ine’s request to serve out the rest of his sentence at home… again.

Incarcerated rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine and his legal team will stop at nothing to see him freed before the designated time. After cooperating with the feds and getting a lighter sentence in his criminal trial, Tekashi only has a few months left behind bars now, but he still wants out now. The rapper’s attorney Lance Lazzaro first filed court documents requesting that his client be allowed to complete his sentence on house arrest in January. The motion was denied by Judge Engelmayer, who said Tekashi doing time behind bars was “necessary in this case.”

Tekashi’s lawyer Lance Lazzaro did not settle there. He appealed the judge’s ruling, which led to the most recent decision being made. According to the rapper’s attorney, he has asthma as well as he was diagnosed with bronchitis and sinusitis in 2019 and is being refused medical care in prison.

A judge has now denied the request for the rapper to serve out his sentence at home for a second time, according to the New York Post. He says the initial sentencing could have been different had they foreseen the coronavirus pandemic and Tekashi 6ix9ine’s susceptibility to the outbreak based on his illnesses.

Lance Lazzaro does not see this as a loss, though. According to the rapper’s lawyer, the judge’s decision “is a strong recommendation to the BOP to release him immediately.” Lazzaro strongly believes that the judge was implying that since “the court lacks the legal authority to grant the request,” according to court documents, the rapper and his attorney should take it up with the Bureau of Prisons. While the chances of Tekashi 6ix9ine getting out early are slim, his legal team is diligent and determined. I wouldn’t be surprised to see things finally turn around in their favor.