Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Getting Trolled With Coronavirus Insults On IG

The internet is a nasty place as Jeezy and his girlfriend Jeannie Mai are finding out.

The world has been gripped with the quick spread of the deadly Coronavirus, which has so far claimed the lives of 1,370 people. Originating in China, there are currently 60,410 confirmed cases of the disease in 28 countries around the world with no vaccine or cure available as yet. Presenting the same way as influenza, the public has been advised to be cautious when sneezing or coughing, rather doing so in one’s elbow or a tissue and washing hands frequently. Many have also been seen wearing masks, particularly when traveling.

While the virus has been the subject of many memes (and people avoid Corona beer just in case), it has also spurred many examples of racism towards the global Asian community.

Jeezy and Jeannie, who are a mixed-race couple with The Real host having Chinese and Vietnamese roots, have also been targeted amongst the vitriol, as Jeannie explained on the daytime talk show.

“When Jeezy and I were in Fashion Week just recently, and there were pictures posted,” Mai told her fellow hosts Adrienne Bailon, Tamera Mowry, Loni Love, and Amanda Seales. “I saw in the comments on other blogs a couple times of like, ‘Don’t be catching that [Coronavirus] Jeezy,’ or ‘She got that [Coronavirus] that latched him in.’”

“That’s so hurtful because there are people that are actually dying from this,” Jeannie Mai continues.

