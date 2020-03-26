50 Cent Shares Fond Memories Of When He First Met Pop Smoke

50 Cent has presented himself as one of the people who has made it his mission to carry on Pop Smoke’s legacy.

News rocked the hip hop world a month ago that “Welcome to the Party” rapper Pop Smoke had been gunned down at a house Los Angeles last month. Following the young rapper’s death, 50 Cent promised to finish his debut album. He reached out to fellow artists such as Drake, Chris Brown, Post Malone, and Roddy Rich to work on the project which the “Get Rich or Die Trying” rapper hopes to put out in May. When Pop was laid to rest three weeks ago, Fifty made a promise to Pop’s mom that the album would get her to an awards show like her late son promised.

Fifty has now shared how much Pop meant to him via Instagram Live. “See, Pop Smoke, that was one of my favorites. I liked that n*gga, man. I swear to God, I like that n*gga man,” Fif began. “I met him. We was talking, and I was like, ‘Yo.’ I’m watching him, right. He keep playing with his phone. These little n*ggas play with they phone all the time. I’m like ‘Yo, what the f*ck is wrong with this n*gga?”

The Power actor then realized that Pop was using his phone to write down everything his idol was saying. “I said, ‘Oh sh*t.’ See it’s a difference between a n*gga copying you. That’s not copying. He never copied one f*cking thing from me. He just looked at it, he saw what was good in it. It influenced him, and he was doing his own thing with it. I fell in love with the n*gga at that point.”

We can’t think of anyone better to continue Pop’s memory.