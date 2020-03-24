Hitmaka Assault Accuser Speaks On Allegations That She Set Him Up

The woman who alleges that hip-hop producer Hitmaka, aka Yung Berg, attacked her is speaking up after claims that she set him up for a home invasion.

As Urban Islandz reported last week, Hitmaka claims that three masked men came onto his property and tried to get into his home, and were in contact coordinating with the woman he was hanging with named Talia Tilley. Video cameras at the home caught two men jumping the fence and entering the backyard.

The men were unable to get into the home through the back because the door was locked with a chain. The robbers then tried to kick in the front door, but were unsuccessful. He claims that Tiley attacked him unexpectedly after they had become intimate, and that he was totally caught off guard and traumatized by the entire incident. Hitmaka’s lawyer released a statement on his behalf that he later posted to Instagram.

Tilley has also released a statement calling the claims against her totally false.

In a statement released to the Blast Tilley says, “I have not and would never be a part of what I am being accused of. I was, in fact, the only person physically hurt and the only person that called the police that morning…I have never threatened anyone nor committed any crime.”

She went on to say that she can’t describe the amount of physical and emotional pain that she is in and that she will fight to clear her name. She said, “ My life has been turned upside down. I’ve also lost my means of earning a living as a model, and my credibility in this industry has been stained.”

Tilley has retained celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom to represent her in this case. Bloom says that she is “proud” to represent Tilley, and that they are ready to provide any evidence and assistance in this case to prove her innocence.

The incident is still under investigation by the LAPD.