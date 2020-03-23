Post Malone Recording Quarantine Album After Producer Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Post Malone, who recently discontinued the rest of his music tour, intends to stay in isolation and re-enter the world with a brand new album.

The rapper has been making rounds in the media for some time now as he has released another No. 1 album and is still breaking Billboard records and some pretty dope achievements. Post Malone was recently on tour with Swae Lee but had to postpone/cancel the remaining dates following the coronavirus outbreak. Since then, artists have been finding creative ways to entertain online, but others are more focused on being musically productive during the downtime.

Posty recently received backlash for continuing his musical tour in Denver, where he performed amid the pandemic against the recommendation and rules imposed by the government about social gatherings and public events.

On Tuesday (March 17), Andrew Watt, Post Malone’s producer, disclosed that he’d tested positive for the infection in an Instagram post. It caused many fans to worry that Posty could have been exposed, but further updates have revealed that the rapper is currently in isolation.

Post Malone’s manager Dre London gave fans an update and also a report of the whereabouts of his artist in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. It was a pleasant sighting for fans when Dre shared a past photograph of himself and the Hollywood’s Bleeding rapper this morning. The rapper’s manager uncovered that they’re going into “quarantine album mode.”

“I’m sorry I can’t stay away from my brother Posty! I’ll take the chance,” Dre said on Instagram. “Tonight we made a smash on FaceTime now we gonna just go into Quarantine Album mode! If we don’t connect energy how the [world] gonna enjoy this summer?” Let’s Get It!! See You Soon bruv! #2020 #DreVision.”

Post Malone’s reputation precedes him, and it’s universally understood that everything he drops is fire. That being said can you imagine what he will accomplish with no pressure, no distractions and nothing but time to focus? I’m here for anything Posty creates while he isolates. Are you?