Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Joe Biden, Janet Jackson & 100K Others Party With DJ D-Nice On IG Live

Self-isolation provides the perfect opportunity to dance like nobody’s watching — and DJ D-Nice has your playlist.

With the world staying indoors and social distancing meaning that clubs have shut their doors, you may be feeling disappointed that you can’t get down on the dance floor. But fear not, because D-Nice is bringing the party to you. Last week, the “Crumbs on the Table” producer launched an online event in which he plays hours of hip-hop and R&B tracks via Instagram Live.

“Music is a vibration. It is a universal language. It is who I am. It is what I do as a DJ,” D-Nice told AllHipHop. “It is a part of my life’s purpose to help people relax and enjoy themselves. What was just a whim has become a movement in less than four days. I am honored by love and support.”

Yesterday’s installment of “Homeschoolin’: Social Distancing Dance Party” at Club Quarantine would have been packed and entirely sold out if it was a physical event. 100,000 people tuned in to the digital party, including famous names like Rihanna, Bernie Sanders, Dwyane Wade, Janet Jackson, Michelle Obama, and Mark Zuckerberg. Missy Elliot endorsed the party on her Twitter, calling it “the best thing popping,” while actress and wife of Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union, said that she had stayed for all six hours of the event and that her entire family had been jamming.

According to reports, over 1 billion people around the world are confined to their homes as global governments impose restrictions to keep citizens safe from contracting Coronavirus. More than 300,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, with the death toll having crossed 13,000.

There’s no better time to stay in and partake in an Insta dance party.

I rocked the whole party!! It was my 53rd birthday and the dj played all my favorites! #dnice #ClubQuarantine ???? pic.twitter.com/C0UV94970q — Mom2Many (@ntrlebonyflavr) March 22, 2020

When I tell you that IG party was EPIC!!!! My old ass Tired…AND still HYPE! @dnice you are THE GOAT!?????? Thank you thank you thank you. My soul needed that./// #becauseofthem

History made! The moment @dnice hit 100k people in his virtual homeschool party.#clubquarantine pic.twitter.com/USkGM78T9U — TnRedBone615 (@TnRedbone615) March 22, 2020

joe biden showing up on DNICE’s dance party has got me SENT pic.twitter.com/TyMDqdLCbI — big seth ? (@laughsanddies) March 22, 2020