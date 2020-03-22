Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Joe Biden, Janet Jackson & 100K Others Party With DJ D-Nice On IG Live

Self-isolation provides the perfect opportunity to dance like nobody’s watching — and DJ D-Nice has your playlist.
With the world staying indoors and social distancing meaning that clubs have shut their doors, you may be feeling disappointed that you can’t get down on the dance floor. But fear not, because D-Nice is bringing the party to you. Last week, the “Crumbs on the Table” producer launched an online event in which he plays hours of hip-hop and R&B tracks via Instagram Live.
“Music is a vibration. It is a universal language. It is who I am. It is what I do as a DJ,” D-Nice told AllHipHop. “It is a part of my life’s purpose to help people relax and enjoy themselves. What was just a whim has become a movement in less than four days. I am honored by love and support.”
I never would’ve imagined that the best party I would create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home. Homeschool is a thing! Yesterday was absolutely insane. The amount of artists and friends that virtually partied with me far exceeded my expectations. I’m feeling nothing but gratitude. ?????? Thanks to all of you that supported. This has been a great way to keep our spirits high. Blessings! Sending some love to my family. Shout out to all of my industry execs! Much love to all of the artists! JLo, Drake, Naomi Campbell, De La Soul, Black Thought, Diddy, Bun B., Keri Hilson, Will Packer, Gabrielle Union, H.E.R., America Ferrara, Donnie Wahlberg, Uncle Luke, Russell Simmons, Dapper Dan, Rob Morgan, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, T.I., Kelly Rowland, Common, Lance Gross, Queen Latifah, DJ Clark Kent, Rich Medina, DJ Tony Touch, Stretch Armstrong, Traci Ellis Ross, Ne-Yo, Usher, DJ Premier, Swizz Beatz, NO I.D., Yvette Noel Schure, Erykah Badu, Fat Joe, Jay Electronica, PNB Rock, Nile Rogers, Fonzworth Bentley, Marisa Tomei, Michelle Williams, Victor Cruz, Karruenche Tran, Ciara, Daymond John, Angie Martinez, Groove Theory’s Bryce, Tank, Cam’ron, Ludacris, Fabolous, Dorian Missick, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tasha Smith, Jadakiss, Kwamé, Chris Spencer, Royale Watkins, Estelle, Bresha Webb, Jermaine Dupri, Vanessa Williams, DJ Aktive, Lee Daniels, Affion Crockett, MC Lyte, Ro James, D-Dot Angelette, Kenny Burns, Tika Sumpter, Marlon Wayans, Lauren London, Loni Love, Dallas Austin, June Ambrose, April Walker, Just Blaze, Kangol Kid from UTFO, Omar Epps, Keisha Epps, Roland Martin, Big Tigger, DJ Trauma, Lil Jon, Dule Hill, Jazmyn Simon, DJ Cassidy, Marsai Martin, Lance Gross, Anthony Hamilton, Young Guru, Lalah Hathaway, Carl Payne, Damien Hall, Denyce Lawton, Lennox Lewis, Niecy Nash, Mashonda, Erick Sermon, Jairobi, DJ Envy, DJ Enuff, Miles Brown, Lamann Rucker, Mark Brown, DJ VLuv, and more. Wow! #DNiceHomeschool #DNicePhotography #SelfPortrait.
Yesterday’s installment of “Homeschoolin’: Social Distancing Dance Party” at Club Quarantine would have been packed and entirely sold out if it was a physical event. 100,000 people tuned in to the digital party, including famous names like Rihanna, Bernie Sanders, Dwyane Wade, Janet Jackson, Michelle Obama, and Mark Zuckerberg. Missy Elliot endorsed the party on her Twitter, calling it “the best thing popping,” while actress and wife of Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union, said that she had stayed for all six hours of the event and that her entire family had been jamming.
According to reports, over 1 billion people around the world are confined to their homes as global governments impose restrictions to keep citizens safe from contracting Coronavirus. More than 300,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, with the death toll having crossed 13,000.
There’s no better time to stay in and partake in an Insta dance party.
I rocked the whole party!! It was my 53rd birthday and the dj played all my favorites! #dnice #ClubQuarantine ???? pic.twitter.com/C0UV94970q
— Mom2Many (@ntrlebonyflavr) March 22, 2020
When I tell you that IG party was EPIC!!!! My old ass Tired…AND still HYPE! @dnice you are THE GOAT!?????? Thank you thank you thank you. My soul needed that./// #becauseofthem
—
History made! The moment @dnice hit 100k people in his virtual homeschool party.#clubquarantine pic.twitter.com/USkGM78T9U
— TnRedBone615 (@TnRedbone615) March 22, 2020
joe biden showing up on DNICE’s dance party has got me SENT pic.twitter.com/TyMDqdLCbI
— big seth ? (@laughsanddies) March 22, 2020
Part 5 of D-Nice’s @JanetJackson set.#DNice: “One of my favorite artists is in here, Janet Jackson,”
“We love you Janet. C’mon man. We love you. It’s insane.” #ClubQuarantine pic.twitter.com/Kn3GDpKOEr
— ? ? CH A M E L E O N ? ? (@Chameleon876) March 22, 2020