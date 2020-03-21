Buju Banton Recruits Tory Lanez For “Trust (Remix)”

Dancehall recording artist Buju Banton has just upped the ante with a rhythmic remix of his hit track titled “Trust” with R&B sensation Tory Lanez.

Since signing an agreement with Roc Nation/Island Records, dancehall artist Buju Banton has been dropping off genuine hits for his fans both locally and internationally. Following the exciting arrival of his hit single “Trust” in November, Banton has looked abroad to enlist Tory Lanez for the remix.

As you would now, Lanez is one of the most adaptable specialists in cutting edge music, equipped for spitting first class bars, great R&B, and in any event, setting out on some reggae and afrobeat propelled rhythms. On the “Trust” remix, he more than impresses on the track, coordinating with Banton’s vibe and showing his unique skill set.

Melodiously, Lanez seems committed to putting the moves on his female counterparts – namely, to achieve the preferred outcome, so to speak. “So di ting criss yeah, everything irie/Wrist well icy/Chick well spicy/ Can’t find no dutty gyal and call dem wifey/Pure ghetto story like mi see Mikey.” Tory performs on the beat in his best Jamaican patois tongue.

Despite only occasionally captivating in tunes of this nature, Tory is obviously capable. Maybe we’ll see a greater amount of this on the up and coming “New Toronto 3,” at whatever point he decides to release the project. Tory also shouted out budding international dancehall sensation Shenseea in his verse. “Ackee and saltfish mek sure it haile/Cya lef mi wife, know mi have a side piece/Shenseea – cock batty and smiley/Bad gyal a bad gyal a move real wildly,” he raps.

The evergreen Buju Banton once again flexes his star power, this time on Youtube, by releasing a remix of his hit (Trust) with a hip-hop juggernaut (Tory Lanez) and unleashing an electrifying live performance for BBC 1Xtra’s Seani B, leaving fans extremely satisfied with Gargamel. Welcome back, Buju.