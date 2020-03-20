Nick Cannon Admits To Missing His Shot With Amara La Negra

Nick Cannon got a little hot under the collar during his interview with Amara La Negra.

Host of “The Masked Singer” Nick Cannon has had some high profile relationships in his time. He was married to Mariah Carey for eight years, during which they became parents to twins, Marilyn and Moroccan. Following the pair’s split, Nick started seeing model Brittany Bell and they welcomed a son, Golden “Sagon” Cannon in 2017. Since then, rumors have circulated about who Nick is hooking up with, with the latest whisper involving model Jasmine Sanders.

Witnesses say that they spotted the radio show host with German-American model on dates around December, but as Nick stated during his interview with Amara, he is currently a single man. The reason this is important is because there was some serious flirting going on with Nick and the “There’s No Way” singer.

Amara is, of course, single herself. Fans of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” were glued to their screens as they watched her relationship with Emjay heat up — and then explode. Nick told the singer that he had experienced strong pangs of jealousy when he realized she had a boyfriend while watching the reality show.

“It’s not like you didn’t have your opportunities, right? I mean, don’t test me, ’cause I’ll take it there,” the 29-year-old teased. Nick responded by saying that she was making him a tad uncomfortable, but that he was moving in his seat to get closer to her.

Amara posted on Instagram two weeks ago that after filming the latest season of “Love & Hip Hop”, she is keen to refocus and get back to doing music. But we think a new romance with Nick Cannon could spice things up nicely.