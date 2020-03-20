Lil Uzi Vert Calls Ebro A Old Head, Asks Fans To Stop Saying “F*** Ebro”

Lil Uzi Vert called off his fans from attacking Ebro over an old statement.

Lil Uzi Vert is anticipated to command the Billboard 200 outline for a second consecutive week with Eternal Atake and LUV vs.The World 2, a deluxe form of Eternal Atake, which appeared at No. 1 just a week ago. It has been a noteworthy sudden spike in demand for Uzi, 25, who was told by Ebro during his HOT 97 meeting four years ago that he would be a battling artist by the age of 27 or 28. Avoid ahead to the 13-minute imprint to hear Ebro convey his now proven inaccurate prediction of Uzi Vert’s vocation direction.

Despite what might have been expected, Uzi’s notoriety has never been more prominent, and keeping in mind that he could without much of a stretch take a triumphant lap and shove it in Ebro’s face now, Uzi is taking the high road… sorta. Fans started to retaliate against Ebro’s past assumptions with harsh words on social media. It got so intense that Uzi himself had to ask them to stop. However, he gave fans a reason to believe that Ebro doesn’t know any better.

Taking to social media to share a video of himself explaining why fans should desist from verbally attacking Ebro, Lil Uzi Vert told fans the radio personality was just “old” and “don’t know no better.” Uzi tagged @oldmanebro in the post that left some cracking up plenty.

Lil Uzi Vert’s call for fans to hold their fire comes after Ebro took to Twitter to concede that his views had been refuted, and invites different artists to prove him wrong as well. “So glad I pressed Uzi Vert 4yrs ago… He proved me wrong! Exactly what I love… Hope more artists do the same when I question your talent or skills,” Ebro tweeted seemingly taking some credit for Uzi’s success.

Even though the fact that things have all the earmarks of being acceptable with Ebro now, no one will ever forget the lack of faith he put in the young rapper at 21-years-old. During the Ebro In The Morning interview four years back that has everyone reminding Ebro to “keep the same energy,” the radio personality told Uzi “As I’ve seen with all you lil young mut****f***s who think you nice…y’all get to like 27, 28 and y’all ni***s get to struggling and y’all come back to find that sound,” Ebro said. Uzi responded, “I ain’t gonna struggle bro,” Uzi told Ebro who replied, “Guess what, I’ma be here.” Uzi assured Ebro that he was gonna be “all the way a rock star” and it’s clear today whose projections rang true.

So glad I pressed Uzi Vert 4yrs ago… He proved me wrong! Exactly what I love… Hope more artists do the same when I question your talent or skills. — Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro) March 16, 2020

Four years later, Lil Uzi Vert is sitting on his second No. 1 album with all the tracks from the album entering the Billboard Hot 100 at once. The lesson here is don’t underestimate Lil Uzi Vert, or any young rapper for that matter. DO you think Ebro’s words helped to push Uzi to where he is today?

Lil Uzi Vert forgives Ebro for hating on him in 2017. He says “HE OLD… HE DONT KNOW NO BETTER” pic.twitter.com/ajxVdnXWAX — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 19, 2020