Chris Brown’s Ex Karrueche Calls Out Trump For Calling COVID-19 “Chinese Virus”

Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, is calling out President Trump and everyone else calling COVID-19 the “Chinese Virus.”

Karrueche Tran has no tolerance for xenophobic or racist comments as it relates to the coronavirus. This week we saw President Donald Trump referring to the pandemic as the “Chinese Virus” and other folks on social media doing the same thing. That is not sitting well with a lot of people, including the actress who is now speaking out about it. She is not the only celebrity who is speaking out about it since the derogatory term is not sitting well with a lot of folks.

“To target and discriminate Asians is wrong,” Tran wrote on her Instagram while drawing attention to a video being circulating of an incident involving an elderly Asian man in San Francisco where he was attacked. There was also another recent incident involving Jonathan Mok, a Singaporean student in London, who was attacked in the streets and beaten after a man yelled a racial slur at him regarding the coronavirus.

“The coronavirus is not the ‘Chinese virus’! Let’s stop instilling more fear and hate,” she continues. “The world is struggling enough as it is. Please stop this.”

President Trump was asked about it during a press conference on Wednesday, and he responded, saying he called it the “Chinese Virus” because the disease originated in China. As the world comes to grips with the devastating effects of the virus’ outbreak, singling out one country or race is only fueling more anger and hate in a time when we should be banding together to eradicate COVID-19.