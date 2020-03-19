Alkaline Postponed “New Rules” Concert Due To Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak, otherwise known as COVID-19, has forced young dancehall sensation Alkaline to postpone the third staging of his “New Rules” show.

The highly anticipated festival was set to take place inside the National Stadium on April 25th. It is the latest in the long list of entertainment events to either be canceled or postponed due to the deadly virus. In a press release by his company New Era Production, they made the announcement and addressed how they plan to help with this crisis.

“Since our last statement, this situation has evolved drastically. We are aware of the impact this virus has worldwide especially to the creative industry,” New Era told Irie FM. “With several festivals being postponed worldwide, we understand the gravity of the situation and as such we will be making contributions to the fight of the COVID-19 Virus in Jamaica through the Alkaline Foundation.”

When they finally settled on the decision to postpone the event, they released another statement to the press to update fans. “With the recent announcement of new travel bans and Jamaica’s labeling as a disaster area due to the Covid-19 virus threat, the New Era Production team has decided to postpone the April staging of the New Rules Festival,” they told the STAR. “We are presently consulting our advisers on the best date to host the event, based on the predictions by medical experts on when this unforeseen virus will be contained.”

Fans who have already bought tickets don’t have to worry as their purchase will still be valid for the new date. Alkaline’s team is currently consulting with medical expert advisers about the best date to host the event based on predictions on when the virus will be contained.

The Alkaline foundation will be donating much needed cleaning supplies to the Maxfield Park Children’s Home in Kingston. A launch for New Rules was slated to take place on March 25, 2020, but a new date is yet to be announced.