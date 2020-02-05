Alkaline Announces “New Rules” Concert Set For April 2020

Alkaline is coming back with the 2020 edition of his “New Rules” concert.

The Vendetta boss Alkaline has done so few shows here in Jamaica that it has become an occasion for his fans to treat themselves whenever he is performing on the island. The MVP champ recently posted a flyer to his Instagram account, announcing the return of his “New Rules” Concert. The stage is set for the Constant Spring gulf Club and with the event to be held April 25, 2020, the fans are already securing the day to come and party with the “Yardie Fiesta” deejay. One Instagram user wrote, “Listen!!!! Me deh yah suh pan me eye lash!!!!”

The first staging of Alkaline’s New Rules concert was held back in 2017 at the National Stadium’s car park. Based on the shoulder to shoulder arranging of the crowd, it definitely one for the books. The fans who came out sporting Guy Fawkes masks and other Vendetta type gears, uprooted fences, and tore down barriers just to get close to their favorite artiste.

Alkaline made his appearance on stage around 3 in the morning after performances from the likes of Mavado, Jahmeil, Shaggy, and a few other acts. After delivering a number of his hits, he allegedly dipped backstage and made an escape as the crowd grew too aggressive for security personnel to control.

Sadly, for Jamaican fans, the New Rules concert did not make a comeback to the island the following year. The second staging of the show was instead kept at the Amazura night club in Jamaica, Queens, New York.

While a lineup has been shared for the upcoming event in Kingston, Gully fans will be hoping to see Mavado, who has not returned to the island since his run-in with the police and the people of his community Cassava Piece.

New year, new attitude, New Rules for Alkaline.