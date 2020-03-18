Omarion & Bow Wow Postponed Millennium Tour Due To Coronavirus

Omarion and company has decided to postpone the Millennium Tour

Amid the current coronavirus pandemic, the Millennium Tour headlined by Omarion has announced that several dates have been rescheduled to avoid the dangers associated with gathering in large groups. Bow Wow, who is also on the tour, announced the postponements on his Instagram, explaining that tickets are still on sale for the new dates, and current ticket holders don’t have to worry about their purchase being honored. Bow Wow attempted to reassure the fans, writing, “We are working hard every day and will continue to update you with the latest news! Stay safe and we will be back before you know it!”

The tour’s production company, G-Squared Events, released an official statement regarding the decision on their website, saying, “Due to unprecedented circumstances surrounding the coronavirus, some tour dates are in the process of being rescheduled with announcements to follow soon.” The statement went on to explain that production is working on a day-by-day basis, explaining, “As each day develops, we will continue to plan accordingly and ultimately determine the best course of action. Our commitment is to keep you posted on a regular basis.” The upcoming tour dates were originally announced as the second leg of the Millennium Tour, which also features artists Ashanti, Soulja Boy, and more.

The rescheduled tour date locations include Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Newark, Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Dallas, and Houston. Ticketholders and those who were hoping to purchase tickets in these locations can find the updated tour schedule on the Millennium Tour 2020 website. While the coronavirus is the most unexpected obstacle to change the details of this tour, it isn’t the first. Omarion caused a great deal of controversy at the end of last year by announcing that the tour would no longer include his bandmates from B2K after issues arose between the group members involving Omarion’s ex, Apryl Jones.

Millennium Tour dates rescheduled so far.

May 22nd- Pittsburgh, PA

May 23rd- Baltimore, MD

May 24th- Newark, NJ

June 26th- Cleveland

June 27th- Chicago

June 28th- Detroit

July 17th- Dallas, TX

July 18th- Houston, TX