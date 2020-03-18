Juice Wrld’s Estate Valuation Tops $3.3 Million: Reports

Juice Wrld’s estate is worth a whopping $3.3 million.

Since the unexpected death of Juice Wrld last year, the details of his estate and financial situation have been tied up in legal proceedings. Now, according to documents obtained by TMZ, it has been revealed that the young rapper was worth almost $3.3 million at the time of his passing. The value of his estate includes his condo in Miami, a large bank account, and an extensive jewelry collection. The ownership of the estate has not yet been assigned, but Juice Wrld’s mother, Carmela Wallace, has submitted documents to become the official representative of the rapper’s finances and property.

Juice Wrld, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, passed away after experiencing a seizure last December at Chicago’s Midway Airport. An autopsy revealed that the rapper went into cardiac arrest shortly after the seizure and was declared dead at a nearby hospital after being transported by emergency services. Federal agents arrived at the airport after receiving a tip that a private jet carrying Juice Wrld and his crew was also transporting a large number of narcotic drugs. It seems Juice panicked upon learning that police would be meeting them as they arrived, and decided to swallow a lethal dose of Percocet pills to avoid arrest.

While Juice surely did not intend to overdose, his last-minute decision did, unfortunately, lead to his untimely death at the age of just 21. Toxicology reports indicated that he may have already been high when the plane was landing, considering the amount of both oxycodone and codeine found in his system.

Juice Wrld’s death has drawn attention to the drug problem facing many young Americans and others in the music industry, such as rapper Mac Miller who also lost his life to an accidental overdose. Rappers and other artists who glamorize prescription drug abuse are once again being criticized for taking such a serious issue so lightly.