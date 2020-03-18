Eric B.’s Daughter Killed In A Car Crash In Connecticut, R.I.P.

Legendary rapper/DJ Eric B., real name Eric Barrier, has been facing a rough couple of nights since news broke that his daughter was in a car accident.
The rapper’s daughter, Erica Barrier, died after she sustained injuries in a car crash on Sunday, in Connecticut. Erica sadly passed away on Monday at 6:18 pm. The rapper’s publicist, Alvina Alston, broke the news of the accident to Sister 2 Sister 2.0. She mentioned, “It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Erica Supreme Barrier.”
According to reports from Page Six, Erica was driving her Mini Cooper at approximately 1 am on Sunday. Her vehicle stopped in the center lane and was hit in the rear of by an oncoming trailer, which was unable to stop in time. The official police report mentioned that she was seriously injured and taken to the Hartford Hospital, however, the driver of the 18 wheeler was not critically injured.
Eric B. thanked all the well-wishers and medical staff at Hartford Hospital for their prayers and support. He mourned and paid tribute to his daughter by posting several images and videos of her. He also shared a video of himself bringing her on stage at a recent concert.
Rakim, Eric B’s longtime rhyming partner, also showed his respects, “Deepest of condolences to my brother Eric B. and all of the extended family,” wrote the hip-hop legend on his official Facebook page.
Prays and condolence goes out to Eric B’s family.
Hartford, CT It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Erica Supreme Barrier at 6:18pm EST Monday evening, states Alvina Alston, Eric B’s Publicist. “She fought a valiant fight, however we TRUST GOD & HIS ultimate decision to bring her home. We want to sincerely thank everyone from around the world for the outpouring of support and love during this difficult time. Please continue to keep our family in prayer as we now prepare to lay Erica to rest. This was an unfortunate vehicular accident that claimed her life however, and it’s also crucial that we pray for the other driver involved. Our hearts also go out to him and his family as we hold no ill will in our hearts for those involved. Again, we accept GOD’s will and want to sincerely thank the good samaritans, first responders and impeccable medical staff who cared for our daughter at Hartford Hospital in Hartford CT.” says Eric B.
Twenty Eight year old, Erica Supreme Barrier, the daughter of music legend Eric Barrier ( Eric B) is in extreme critical condition this morning after a horrific car crash in Connecticut. This after an 18 wheeler rolled over her vehicle at approximately 1am in Hartford. Investigators are still piecing together the exact cause of the crash. Barrier is suffering from severe neck and spine fractures, among her many life threatening injuries, confirmed Eric B’s long time publicist Alvina Alston. The family is at her bedside and asking for your prayers. @therealdjericb WE LOVE YOU!! ??????????????????? #sister2sister2.0 #ericb #prayers #prayersneeded?
Deepest of condolences to my brother Eric B. and all of the extended family. This evening, his daughter Erica passed on after sustaining injuries in an automobile accident. Erica was the brightest of stars and while we miss her physical form greatly, we will celebrate her life and her energy eternally. Please put a blessing in the air. #TheGodMC #Rakim #RakimAllah #TheR #The18thLetter #TheMicrophoneFiend #MicrophoneFiend #FollowTheLeader #EricBandRakim #EricB #PaidInFull #TheSeventhSeal