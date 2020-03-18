Eric B.’s Daughter Killed In A Car Crash In Connecticut, R.I.P.

Legendary rapper/DJ Eric B., real name Eric Barrier, has been facing a rough couple of nights since news broke that his daughter was in a car accident.

The rapper’s daughter, Erica Barrier, died after she sustained injuries in a car crash on Sunday, in Connecticut. Erica sadly passed away on Monday at 6:18 pm. The rapper’s publicist, Alvina Alston, broke the news of the accident to Sister 2 Sister 2.0. She mentioned, “It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Erica Supreme Barrier.”

According to reports from Page Six, Erica was driving her Mini Cooper at approximately 1 am on Sunday. Her vehicle stopped in the center lane and was hit in the rear of by an oncoming trailer, which was unable to stop in time. The official police report mentioned that she was seriously injured and taken to the Hartford Hospital, however, the driver of the 18 wheeler was not critically injured.

Eric B. thanked all the well-wishers and medical staff at Hartford Hospital for their prayers and support. He mourned and paid tribute to his daughter by posting several images and videos of her. He also shared a video of himself bringing her on stage at a recent concert.

Rakim, Eric B’s longtime rhyming partner, also showed his respects, “Deepest of condolences to my brother Eric B. and all of the extended family,” wrote the hip-hop legend on his official Facebook page.

Prays and condolence goes out to Eric B’s family.