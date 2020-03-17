Shay Johnson Claims Lil Scrappy Got Erica Dixon On LHH:ATL To Avoid Paying Child Support

If you’re a reality TV OG, then you know that the world was first introduced to Shay Johnson back in the early 2000s as “Bucky” on Flavor of Love 2. She didn’t make it to receive the final clock necklace, but she did eventually secure a spot on the spin-off, Charm School.

These days Shay is still a part of the VH1 family and is a current cast member on Love and Hip Hop: Miami. She was introduced to the franchise as a supporting character on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta as Lil’ Scrappy’s girlfriend on season one.

In a promo video for the latest season of LHH: ATL, they took things way back to season one with a clip from when Shay was introduced as Scrappy’s girlfriend and had her watch the scene and give her hot takes on what went down. She also spilled the tea that she was the one who got Scrappy on LHH, and that if it were not for her, he wouldn’t have been on season one. She said, “My manager received some information that Love and Hip Hop was making its way to Atlanta, and they were looking for cast members. Me and Scrappy were dating at the time.”

It seems like the old video brought back a lot of old animosity and feelings because she felt like she is the one who originally told him about the opportunity and encouraged him to audition after she was in talks to be on the show first, and he then betrayed her. She said, “What I didn’t know is, he came in with his mama, his baby mama, brought his daughter on, and I had no idea until the show aired.”

Production made Scrappy choose between Eric Dixon, his ex and child’s mother, and Shay as to who would be the main character’s love interest on the show. Shay claims that he chose Erica for specific reasons. She went on to say that Scrappy told production, ‘Well, make my baby mama the main character so I can get off child support.'”

Shay said she appreciates everything that she went through with him, but that she will never trust him again.