Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home” Goes Viral Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

From dance challenges to Memes, Coronavirus is taking over social media. Now, it breathes life into disbanded pop group Fifth Harmony’s hit 2016 single “Work From Home.”

The global impact from the Coronavirus or COVID-19 makes one think it is the end of days. The entire world is now on a self-quarantine mission with TV show tapings, parties, tours, and school being postponed or canceled for the next two to three weeks. When it comes to working, however, many have been voicing their concerns asking when or if workplaces will be putting employees on temporary leave. For a lot of companies and businesses, this option is not feasible as employees need to be present for money to be made.

One option companies are initiating is working from home. Although this option is not applicable to many, to those that can the option has been insisted upon. Thus sparking a work from home outcry on social media. This has resulted in persons utilizing the song “Work From Home” by Fifth Harmony to solidify their point. Which has, in turn, caused the four-year-old track to once again be listed on music charts. The song is now on the US iTunes charts jumping 250 spots in just one day. There has also been a notable increase in the form of 269,418 streams on Spotify between March 11 and 12.

Being dubbed as the 2020 anthem and the soundtrack for the Coronavirus people everywhere are singing “You don’t gotta go to work, work, work, work, work, work, work / But you gotta put in work, work, work, work, work, work, work / We can work from home,oh oh, oh-oh. We can work from home, oh oh, oh-oh.”

Check out the funniest work from home memes below.

the way fifth harmony predicted that people have to self quarantine and work from home because of the corona virus… their IMPACT pic.twitter.com/edNzVma9Kz — Jessica Alba’s Butt Plug (@roelonadderall) March 12, 2020

hand sanitizer fighting the corona virus pic.twitter.com/lkfB4w6VKU — zander (@zandirts) March 12, 2020

Coronavirus really said “stream Work From Home” by Fifth Harmony — Rat (@PeppAndreaPig) March 13, 2020

you know who also had to “work from home” was fifth harmony and they turned out okay. — Jay Varma (@JayNVarma) March 13, 2020

When @FifthHarmony opens their "Work From Home" royalty statements next month. pic.twitter.com/zAl6WBgTRz — Will Rhino (@WJRhino) March 13, 2020