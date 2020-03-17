Big Sean Shower His Queen Jhené Aiko With Love On Her 32nd Birthday

Big Sean gave his queen, Jhené Aiko, a big shoutout on her 32nd birthday.

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko have both been through a rough patch in their relationship, so seeing them at this level, makes us all happy. Not only do they make great music together, but their relationship exemplifies what we deemed “relationship goals.” The Detroit rapper surprised fans yesterday when he took to his Instagram to send his girlfriend some major love as she celebrates her 32nd birthday. Sean Don posted a couple images of the two together and some of only her. But its the first pic that’s grabbing everyone’s attention as seen in his post below.

“Happy 3.16 Queen @jheneaiko! Always proud but never surprised cause I know how great you are at everything you do,” Big Sean wrote. “Even tho we gotta be inside n quarantine, you even make that sound good. I Love you from da past life to the next. 32 the Magic year, I’m a lucky ass n***a.”

Of course, Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are now back together! The pair first began dating in 2016 after they met while collaborating under the group name Twenty88. Things started turning sour around May 2018, though, when the “While We Were Young” singer suddenly covered up a tattoo she had gotten of her boyfriend’s face. A lot of fans were disappointed, even though some were saying “I told you so.” As mentioned, the couple is now back on track, having spent Valentine’s Day together, so any future songs will hopefully be less “triggering.”

Hopefully, we will get another Twenty88 album this year, but in the meantime, Jhene Aiko got some new music out that we’ve been bumping since last weekend. You can head over to her page and send her some birthday love.

Happy birthday Jhené Aiko.