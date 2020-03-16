Kanye West Music Leaking Again, New Song ‘LA Monster’ Surfaced Online: Reports

Kanye West’s “LA Monster” has been let on the loose.

When Kanye first teased the track listing for his latest album, “Jesus Is King”, it included 10 tracks. The star rapper/producer’s wife, Kim Kardashian, posted the song titles on her Twitter account and the hip-hop world rejoiced at the prospect of hearing “Water”, “Follow God”, and “Use This Gospel”. However, not every track listed made the final cut when the album dropped on October 25, 2019, and one of them was “LA Monster”. The song was placed in the middle of the album, in the sixth spot, but never made it to fans’ ears…until now.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, over the weekend, Kanye’s track was the subject of a leak and made its way onto the internet. The single paints an image of the wild lifestyle in Los Angeles and has Yeezy asking God to save the people of the city from the “LA Monster”. “I pray the Lord my soul to keep / Lord, save these people, they asleep / They lettin’ Satan run they streets / Lord, save us from / L.A. monster,” he raps on the track.

It is not known exactly how or who orchestrated the song’s surfacing, but Kanye has yet to comment on the leak. Fans who don’t want to listen to illegal music are still hoping that the “Closed on Sunday” rapper will include “LA Monster” on the follow-up to “Jesus Is King”.

In November, Kanye confirmed that he was working on a sequel to the album with legendary producer, Dr. Dre. “Who knew all I had to do was do an album for God and then Dr. Dre would start mixing my beats?” he told the crowd at a gathering of his Sunday Service in December.

Should “LA Monster” make it onto “Jesus Is King: Part II”, it won’t be the first leaked track, as a snippet of “Up from the Ashes” found its way online in January.