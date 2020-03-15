J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Postponed Over Coronavirus, Gets New Date

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival gets a new date amidst the outbreak of coronavirus in several states.

It’s starting to feel like it is only a matter of time until the entire world is canceled due to the Coronavirus. In just four months, a virus that began in the Hubei province of China has managed to spread throughout the world, taking thousands of lives with it. Current statistics are scary, with global cases reaching towards 150,000 and over 5,700 deaths recorded so far. In a bid to reduce transmission, a number of events around the world have been canceled, such as marathons, conferences, the NBA, and Coachella. The latest casualty is the Dreamville Festival.

The musical affair was the brainchild of J. Cole, who launched it last year in an effort to give back to his community. The name derives from the “A Lot” rapper’s music label, Dreamville Records, which he established in 2017, and the Dreamville Foundation — a non-profit that aims to bridge the gap between the worlds of opportunity and the urban youth in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Big names like 21 Savage, SZA, Big Sean, Nelly, and 6LACK headlined the festival last year, which took place at the Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. The park was once again set to be the venue for this year’s edition on the 7th of April, but the event has sadly been postponed due to the Coronavirus.

“We are excited to announce that Dreamville Festival will now take place on August 29, 2020, and will remain at Dorothea Dix Park,” organizers said in a statement posted on Instagram. “While this decision has been extremely difficult to make, the safety of our fans, artists, and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being.”

We look forward to seeing Dorothea Dix Park fill up on August 29th!