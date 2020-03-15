Blueface Drops ‘Find The Beat’ Album And “Obama” Visual With DaBaby

West Coast rapper Blueface comes through with his debut album Find The Beat.

The album is the first major project for the rapper since dropping his Dirt Bag EP back in August of last year. The 16 track album is being touted by Blueface as “the album of the year.” It has some pretty decent features which could see it going places with tracks such as, Close Up,” featuring Jeremih, “First Class” with Gunna, “Holy Moly” featuring NLE Choppa and “Obama” featuring DaBaby.

Blueface recently dropped the videos for “Holy Moly” and “Obama” and the two are proving to be quite entertaining. “Obama” offers a ton load of things to smile and laugh, as an Obama lookalike steps down from the office to become a rapper and gives Blueface and Dababy the keys to The Whitehouse. He also legalizes weed in North Carolina at the request of Dababy. Obama does a few other good deeds before leaving office, which includes ordered a fresh batch of “chicken” delivered by a “thicken,” as Obama’s character calls his secretary. The majority of the comedic portions of the video are brought about by Obama, who also throws down a few moves as he parties with Blueface, Dababy and a few “thickens.”

The audio for “Obama,” which was released on February 06, got mild reviews, however, the video seems to be adding somebody to the project. The video was produced by Blueface’s manager, Wack100, with Obama being played by Reggie Brown.

Find The Beat can be found on popular streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify.