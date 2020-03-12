Squash Drops New Song “Loyalty” Listen It

Squash is all about “Loyalty.”

Squash, the 6IXX Boss, seems to be following in the steps of his mentor, the Worl’Boss Vybz Kartel. Kartel is known for being prolific when it comes to releasing songs. This may now be attributed to Squash, who has released an incredible number of tracks since hitting the music scene. The 6IXX Boss has shown that he is a very competent lyricist with quite a few of his songs reaching beyond the shores of Jamaica meanwhile receiving heavy rotations on various radio stations. One could go as far as to say that his songs have become important staples in the party scene. Going to an event and not hearing the DJ play at least 5 Squash songs is now a rare phenomenon.

His latest track has been receiving rave reviews from fans. “Loyalty” was released on March 12, 2020, and is quickly gaining views with 18 thousand at the time of this posting. The concept of the song is like the title suggests, loyalty. Squash deejays about his friends who have been loyal and what that means to him. The track has a catchy beat, and its one you can definitely vibe to.

A few catchy lyrics taken from the track include, “All a mi bredda dem mi know dem real, when mi go out mi nuh lef mi team / wid couple loaded magazine cah wi nah go mek dem tek weh wi dream / cash inna mi pocket and cash inna yuh jeans one family one team one dream / loyalty right ya suh, right ya suh right ya suh, loyalty right ya suh one bad apple mek the whole vibe mess up,” Squash deejays in perfect harmony with the beat.

One has to respect the way that Squash reps for the 6IXX Team along with the strong friendship he has established with fellow artists such as Vybz Kartel. If loyalty is key to your code, then you need to check out Squash’s track “Loyalty.”

Listen to it below.