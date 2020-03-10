Waka Flocka Flames Says He’s A Better Rapper Than NBA YoungBoy & Lil Uzi Vert

Waka Flocka Flame mentioned NBA YoungBoy and Lil Uzi Vert while addressing his statement on being a wack rapper.

The “O Let’s Do It” rapper started making a name for himself in 2009, and in a recent interview with “Everyday Struggle,” he explained what life was like at that time. Waka Flocka Flame boldly admitted that he was a wack rapper and knew very well that he was wack, but he was very real about it and that realness ultimately lead to his greatness. Flame also revealed that KRS-One, Nas, and DMX are among his favorite rappers of all-time.

The remarks raised some eyebrows on social media, so it was only natural that Waka would be questioned about them. Rap-Up gave the artist the opportunity to set things straight, and we are possibly more confused by what he said. “It was more reverse psychology,” the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star claimed. “Let me say I’m wack just so y’all can actually hear people say, ‘No, this guy’s actually one of the GOATs.’ I’m not trying to say I’m the GOAT.”

So what does that actually mean? In clearing the air, Waka Flocka Flame says the reason why he saw himself as a wack rapper is because he’s comparing his skills to the rappers he looks up to like KRS-One, Nas, and DMX.

Despite the self-deprecation Waka Flocka Flame was sprouting, he did regain his confidence at some point, saying, “Can’t nobody rap better than me in my world.” He also namedropped young rappers like Lil Uzi Vert, NBA YoungBoy, and Young Thug, who he proclaimed dominance over. Waka then raised some eyebrows when he liken his rap career to Kobe Bryant versus Michael Jordan comparison. “You can’t compare a guy like me to like Uzi Vert, NBA YoungBoy, Thugs, 21s,” Waka said. “It’s like comparing LeBron with Jordan. It’s impossible.”

Comparison will steal your joy.