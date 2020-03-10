Billie Eilish Makes Powerful Statement By Stripping Down To Bra On Stage

Billie Eilish makes a powerful statement by stripping down to her bra on stage.

Billie Eilish has every right to not be judged on her body, and it’s time the world allowed her that right. The 18-year-old definitely has an unusual sense of style. From multicolored hair to her incredibly long nails, the “Everything I Wanted” singer is probably best recognized for wearing clothes that are far too big for her small frame. While it may seem that the teenager just enjoys drowning in her baggy clothing, there is actually a reason behind the wardrobe. During an ad campaign for Calvin Klein, she explained that her big clothing help protect her from unwanted comments about what her body might look like.

Fans have understood Billie’s desire not to be judged based on her looks, and this could be one of the reasons why she is currently one of the biggest artists in the world who just scooped up five Grammys.

As much as the singer tries to conceal her physique, she made an admirably bold statement during a recent concert in Miami. A video was beamed onto the screens that showed her dressed in the usual baggy style that the world has come to know her in. As the clip progressed, however, the amount of clothing that Billie wore reduced, and the artist was eventually left in just a bra and pair of underwear.

“If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?” she asks of the public. “We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide what they’re worth. If I wear more, If I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? If my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”

Definite food for thought.