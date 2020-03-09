Tekashi 6ix9ine Has 6 Months Left In Prison, Will Be Out August 2nd

Tekashi 6ix9ine is six months away from walking out of prison.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is almost at the end of his jail time, with the Bureau of Prisons Inmate announcing an August 02, 2020 release date. The 23-year-old rapper whose given name is Daniel Hernandez, engaged in a high profile trial that saw him providing crucial information to help sink members of the Nine Trey Bloods Gang he was previously a part of. The two defendants in question, Kintea “Kooda B” McKenzie and Anthony “Harv” Ellison, are set to be sentenced by Judge Paul Engelmayer on April 01, 2020.

Lance Lazzaro, Tekashi’s legal representative, confirmed the August release with Complex. According to another member of Tekashi’s legal team, Dawn Florio, the idea behind the rapper’s release could center around his cooperation with law enforcement. She mentioned, “The reason why he’s getting released early is because he’s the perfect model prisoner.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine was facing a whopping 47 years in prison for racketeering charges, but based on the corporation, the time was eventually reduced to 2 years plus 5 years of supervised probation. Since Tekashi had already served 13 months while awaiting trial, he was only required to spend a few more months behind bars.

The “Gummo” rapper penned an apology letter to Judge Paul A. Engelmayer prior to his sentencing in December, showing his softer side and apologizing for his actions. After his release from prison, 6ix9ine will also have to complete 300 hours of community service as well as pay a fine of $35,000.

The rapper signed a deal with his previous label, 10K Projects, while being incarcerated. This means that we can be on the lookout for new content from the rapper this summer. Will Tekashi 6ix9ine successfully return to rap after his release from behind bars? That’s the burning question everyone in the hip hop community is asking currently. But only time will tell.