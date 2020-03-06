50 Cent Shared Surprisingly Positive Message For Birdman

50 Cent surprised everyone when he shared some positive words for Birdman.

Southern rapper, entrepreneur, and label executive Bryan Christopher Williams, better known as Birdman, is one of the veterans of hip hop culture. Birdman, who also goes by the name Baby, is one part of the duo Big Tymers, alongside rapper Mannie Fresh. The group has been releasing music since 1997. However, the Louisiana native has been around for quite sometime before Big Tymers, teaming up with his older brother to start his label way back in 1992.

Through his Cash Money Records imprint, he has brought many noteworthy talents to the forefront of mainstream hip hop. While his business strategies are sometimes seen as cutthroat, he is still shown an immense level of respect from the likes of Lil Wayne, with whom he previously had ongoing legal issues.

The birthday of his daughter Bria proved to be a good day for even more respect to be tossed his way by his fellow hip hop co-workers. G-Unit boss, entrepreneur, tv-show producer, and rapper 50 Cent, showed his admiration for the southern king when he posted a picture of him on his Instagram profile.

“Shout out to @birdman in a culture that’s out with the old and in with the new we stick around, that’s how you know you have a gift. God Bless you and @briawilliams1 happy birthday, wishing you and yours much success,” penned 50 Cent.

Birdman turned 51 on February 15, 2020, meanwhile, 50 Cent inches closer to 45 as the months and days inched closer to July 6. The impact both have had on the business of hip hop is legendary, with none of them showing any signs of slowing down on their quest to build empires for their little ones. Birdman has fathered two kids, Bria Williams and Bryan Williams Jr.