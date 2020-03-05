Megan Thee Stallion Hit Back At J. Prince, Defends JAY-Z, Dropping Her New Music Tonight

Megan Thee Stallion has responded to J. Prince’s comments about her and the lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Even though Megan Thee Stallion was successful in her legal pursuit against 1501 to get her album released, they still contested the court decision. Luckily for Megan, they were overruled and her March 6th release is still a go. CEO of Rap-A-Lot Records, James Prince earlier spoke out about the lawsuit against 1501 and Carl Crawford. In his statement, the music executive called the case “a lawsuit wrapped around lies and stupidity.” He also went on to speak on artist poaching and mentioned that “Megan along with her mother, who evidently could read (God rest her soul), negotiated a good deal.”

Now that Megan has caught wind of this, she has inevitably (I mean, he mentioned her late mother) released her own statement in a lengthy Instagram caption where she laid out her points clearly and concisely.

“I’m extremely pleased that 1501 and Carl Crawford were denied the request to dissolve the Court order and try to stop my music from being released. I will proceed with the release of “SUGA” on Friday March 6,” Megan wrote on Instagram. “To be clear, I will stand up for myself and won’t allow two men to bully me. This has nothing to do with anyone else including JAY-Z, stop deflecting and trying to make this a publicity stunt,” she said of J. Prince’s earlier mention of the Roc Nation founder.

Megan went on to list all the issues with her contract that she was looking to amend including the fact that she’s obligated to foot the bill for most of her creative expenses while the record label takes home most of the profits. She also clarified a big part of J. Prince’s statement about Carl Crawford spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on her. “Farris is grinding with me, Carl has never spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, but all will be sorted in court,” she said.

Before she ended her statement, Megan of course addressed the label executive’s mention of her mother who died in early 2019. “Lastly respect my deceased mother, she’s not here, you don’t know her, you weren’t involved,” Meg wrote. “Carl should speak for himself. All the facts are public record available at the courthouse in Houston.”

It’s good to see that this college educated rapper isn’t allowing label execs to get away scot-free just because they might be powerful or more experienced. If it wasn’t for Megan’s fight we probably wouldn’t get to hear her new album “SUGA” which drops at midnight anytime soon. Check out the entirety of Megan’s statement here.