J. Prince Calls Out JAY-Z’s Roc Nation While Blasting Megan Thee Stallion Over Legal Beef

Following news of Megan Thee Stallion walking her record label to court, Rap-A-Lot label executive J. Prince is speaking out on the drama.

Megan Thee Stallion recently went live on social media to let her fans know that her label was holding on to her music, refusing to release it. The rapper said something changed after she asked them to renegotiate her contract, and they locked up all her creative genius, forcing her to file a lawsuit against them. Though Megan won her lawsuit and we will finally get the chance to hear her highly anticipated debut studio album slated to drop tonight, it seems the drama is still ongoing.

Music executive J. Prince used Instagram as an outlet to finally address the situation that has been permeating the media. In his lengthy caption, which he had to split into two posts, he admonished Megan Thee Stallion for turning on someone she once acted like was her savior, label executive, Carl Crawford.

“BREAKING NEWS ALERT!! Houston we have a problem,” Prince wrote. “Megan, along with Roc Nation Employee Geetanjali Grace Lyer decided to include my name in a lawsuit wrapped around lies and stupidity. We gone get this sh*t straight.”

The record label CEO went on to talk about poaching artists and major record labels constantly using this practice against independent labels.

“This is the same technique of the culture vultures. I didn’t allow this to happen to me when New York and LA record labels attempted to take my artists- so they labeled me as malicious for fighting back,” he continued. “I didn’t allow it then so I damn sure ain’t gonna allow it to happen to 1501 Records or any of the other independent record labels that I’m associated with.”

According to J Prince, major labels take it as a habit to try to take over new artists only after independent labels have invested everything into them and they’ve finally started to be seen. He also added that he doubts JAY-Z is involved but “time will tell.”

For the record, we have no problem with negotiating with Megan, but we do have a problem with dictators. I find it very interesting that Roc Nation would allow their employee to sign an affidavit and statement full of slanderous lies on my methods of doing business when we have partnered together on several occasions. I don’t think JAY-Z is aware of this, but only time will tell. However, Prince wanted to set the record straight on the “great deal” that Megan Thee Stallion wanted to renegotiate.

“Megan even though she signed an affidavit, talked down, and lied in court documents on me… I understand how lawyers brainwash artist to milk them of funds in lawsuits that they know they can’t win. Megan seems to be a perfect candidate for self destruction,” he continued. “Any artist in the music industry will testify that a 40% profit share is a great deal especially for an unestablished artist that til this day has never delivered an album.”

He ended by reiterating his point about the original deal being one that the 25-year-old rapper was lucky to get and called out Megan for demonizing Carl Crawford. “To end this I give credit to where credit is due. Megan along with her mother, who evidently could read (God rest her soul), negotiated a good deal,” wrote J Prince.

“I extended my hand to meet with Megan, T Farris, and team personally for further negotiations. Unfortunately it never happened even though we’re all in Houston, because she’s being controlled by the very people who started this sh*t,” he continued. “The homie Carl was an angel in Megan’s eyes when he was spending hundreds of thousands investing in her career. Now that he’s helped her become a successful artist she stopped paying him his percentage and views him as the devil. I’m glad money don’t make me. I make money.”

Do you think there is more in store for this drama with Meg and her record label?