Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Her Debut Album “SUGA” Drops On Friday

Megan Thee Stallion is releasing her debut studio album this Friday.

Megan Thee Stallion responded to her estranged record label with boss action, announcing that her debut album, SUGA, will drop this upcoming Friday, March 6. Yesterday, we reported that a Texas judge gave the Houston-Hottie the green light to release new music by enforcing a temporary restraining order. Wasting no time Meg shared her album cover artwork and tracklist–featuring big names like Kehlani and Gunna– to twitter informing all the Hotties that it is looking like a Hot Girl Spring after all.

If you recall over the weekend, Meg took to social media to air out her grievances with the label and leverage a new contract. Meg claims she hasn’t been getting paid what she owed. According to the Houston-Hottie, she is only paid 40% of the income from her recordings, as oppose to the 60% that goes to 1501 Entertainment. The rapper also alleges that she foots the bill for her engineers, mixers, and features. The suit goes onto to claim the entirety of the rapper’s touring and performing earnings are paid to the label. As Megan explained on Instagram Live this weekend she, “didn’t really know,” what was in her contract.

As for her ongoing legal feud with her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, CEO Carl Crawford has filed an emergency motion to dissolve the restraining order, which would delay or potentially block Meg’s upcoming album release. The judge has yet to rule on the case, and with less than 48 hours until the release, fans are hoping the matter goes unresolved for now.

According to Carl, this feud is long from over during his interview with Billboard, he called Megan a “fraud,” and said he’s “here to fight this.”

SUGA tracklist

1. “Ain’t Equal”

2. “Savage”

3. “Captain Hook”

4. “Hit My Phone” feat. Kehlani

5. “B.I.T.C.H”

6. “Rich”

7. “Stop Playing” feat. Gunna

8. “Crying in the Car”

9. “What I Need”