Summer Walker Goes Ghost On IG Over Fake Coronavirus Video Controversy

It looks like Summer Walker is logging off after typing her way into yet another controversy.

The “Playing Games” singer, who’s known to spark conversation about various topics on social media, has now deleted all posts on her Instagram account after being called a “xenophobic” for re-posting a fake, viral video depicting people “spreading” the coronavirus in China. The now-deleted post captioned, “That’s some trifling nasty a** s****,” was viewed at least 141,000 times before being removed. Yet despite the outrage, Summer Walker stood by her comments, even after she was informed that the video was fake and from two years ago. Summer unapologetically responded, “and they trifling & nasty af too so what’s your point?”

Eventually, Summer addressed the backlash head-on in a lengthy post to her Instagram story: “Lol people so dumb, talking about I’m racist and that video was from a long time ago. It [doesn’t] matter if it was from 20 years ago, [the] bottom line that shit nasty & IDGAF if a black white yellow or green person did that shit, it’s still nasty.”

Summer Walker continued to write, asking critics where was their outrage when the Ebola pandemic occurred. Despite her lengthy rebuttal and her apparent attempt to move on from the situation (Summer had begun to post pictures of her celebrity boyfriend London on the track) the onslaught of nasty tweets, comments, and criticism continued.

A few hours later, and moments before going dark, the singer posted one final sign-off. “Lmao, I literally don’t give a f**k anymore this is app. It’s not that serious. For my label, Ima just delete all this shit…Goodnight.”