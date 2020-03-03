Megan Thee Stallion Sues Label Accused J. Prince Of Intimidating Her

Megan Thee Stallion hit her record label with a $1 million lawsuit for undermining her career.

Last weekend, Megan Thee Stallion went on social media, where she revealed that her label 1501 Certified Entertainment is undermining her career and preventing her from releasing new music. She has since obtained a restraining order barring the label from attacking her in the media. According to TMZ, her lawsuit named MLB legend turn label exec, Carl Crawford, and his label 1501 Certified Entertainment. In her original contract, Meg also got a $10,000 advance, which is also part of the reason why she feels like she needs to renegotiate her contract.

Megan’s fans are still waiting for her to put out her first studio album, and now we know the reason behind the long wait. The “Hot Girl Summer” has certainly been one to watch since arriving in 2018. Despite having not released a debut studio album to date, the Houston native has found her name as a regular on the Billboard charts and has collaborated with big artists such as Chance the Rapper, Nicki Minaj, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram Live in an emotional state on Sunday as she revealed the issues that has been going on behind the scenes at her music label. The 25-year-old signed with Houston indie label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, in early 2018. Owned by former baseball player Carl Crawford, the label has just four artists in its books, with Megan undeniably the biggest. Miss Stallion has now revealed that 1501 is preventing her from releasing new music.

“I was like 20, and I didn’t know everything that was in that contract,” she told fans on IG. “So when I got with Roc Nation, I got management — real management — and real lawyers. They were like, ‘Do you know that this is in your contract?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, damn, that’s crazy — no, I didn’t know.’ Soon as I said, ‘I want to renegotiate my contract,’ everything went left. It all went bad. It all went left. So now they tellin’ a b**** she can’t drop no music. It’s really just, like, a greedy game.”

Megan Thee Stallion says that 1501 isn’t letting her drop new music due to her requesting to renegotiate her contract. pic.twitter.com/4Uz5vXwmD0 — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) March 1, 2020

The reveal created the hashtags #FreeTheeStallion and #FreeMeg as fans rally behind the artist who recently announced she planned to release her debut album, Suga, on May 2nd — her late mother’s birthday.

Megan Thee Stallion added that its all her hard work that we’ve been seeing over the past year. The rapper made it clear to her fans that she is not signed to a major label like most of her peers in hip hop, and because of that she had to do a lot of the leg work herself to get where she’s at in the game.

Justice for Megan.