Kim Kardashian Responds To ZaZa’s Mom After North West Performance At Kanye West Show In Paris

North West is following in her dad’s footsteps with her latest rap performance on stage.

Kanye West surprised the lot of us when he sent out invitations to a what appeared to be a last-minute Yeezy fashion show during Paris fashion week. What we didn’t know was that the real surprise was yet to come. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West took the stage at the show for a music debut that would later go viral and even spark a little controversy.

North performed a remix of 4-year-old rapping sensation ZaZa’s breakout hit “What I Do,” which is very popular among kids her age and hip-hop fans. Even when it’s kids play, however, rights and credit play a part in the show business of it all. Not long after the video of North performing at the Yeezy Season 8 fashion show started circulating online, quickly making North the talk of the town, ZaZa’a parents spoke out on Instagram about no credit being given to their popular daughter.

I’m so proud of my Northie!!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dads Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to Zaza!!! @redcarpetZaZa North hopes you like the remix!!! pic.twitter.com/f9Zas0OLlz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 3, 2020

Oh my god North West performing at Yeezy is actually the best thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/38JsTHS9UP — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) March 2, 2020

“We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult… creativity deserves RESPECT/homage!” the little rapper’s mom said in a lengthy Instagram caption. “What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter… with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay… we not mad BUT PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!!” she continued. “We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED. THANK YOU!” she said.

Kim Kardashian, who realized that her name is being tagged in the caption that was obviously low-key calling her out, responded publicly to the post before the situation escalated further. “We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too!” Kim explained in the comments. “Todays performance of North’s remix of ZaZa’s song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn’t mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon.”

ZaZa’s mom was quick to respond to let her know that they should arrange a playdate ASAP. Well, it looks like the crisis was averted thanks to public relations expert Miss KKW. Do you think her and ZaZa’s mom’s next business move will be to have the girls collaborate on their next hip-hop track? Clearly, both moms are about that bag, so anything is possible.